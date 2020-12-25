DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $83.52. 22,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

