DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (DWS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR: DWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/29/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €32.40 ($38.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock traded up €0.69 ($0.81) on Friday, hitting €35.33 ($41.56). 51,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

