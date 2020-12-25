Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.84. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 139,531 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

