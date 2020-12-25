Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 4,269,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,016,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 163.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.