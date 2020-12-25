E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Given New C$2.53 Price Target at Fundamental Research

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) had its price objective upped by Fundamental Research from C$1.43 to C$2.53 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. E3 Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$35.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83.

Get E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) alerts:

About E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V)

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.