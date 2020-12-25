East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading 0.7% Higher

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 55,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 144,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47.

East Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

