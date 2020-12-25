East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Shares Up 2.1%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. 943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

