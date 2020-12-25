East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Shares Up 2.1%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. 943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSCU)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

