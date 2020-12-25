Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

EC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 250,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 6.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

