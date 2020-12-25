Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.75

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00324510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

