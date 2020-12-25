Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $155.99 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,850 shares of company stock worth $67,359,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 330.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Elastic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

