Electroneum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $254,690.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and $254,690.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,220,438,228 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

