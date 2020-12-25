Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.29. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 45,178 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

