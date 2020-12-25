Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys 7,783 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $293,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 292.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 267.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,000,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in Apple by 285.1% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 20,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 276.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 730,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,623,000 after buying an additional 536,695 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

