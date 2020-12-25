Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Trading 10.9% Higher

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) traded up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.48. 179,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 148,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

ELOX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

