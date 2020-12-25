Elysium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00464042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

