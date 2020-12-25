Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Tops $226,776.13

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $226,776.13 and approximately $17.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

