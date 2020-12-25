EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,040.91

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,040.91 and traded as high as $1,074.00. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) shares last traded at $1,070.00, with a volume of 58,992 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £683.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,002.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,040.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

In related news, insider Andrew McKeon purchased 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £10,985.80 ($14,353.02). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,686.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

