Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENBL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.