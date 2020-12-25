Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Endava posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Endava by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.