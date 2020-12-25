EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Up 20%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) shares shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,396,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 773,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. It provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

