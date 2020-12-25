Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.28.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 46.7% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

