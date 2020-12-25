ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.16. ENGlobal shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 9,052 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.