Enigma Price Tops $0.58 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $12.39 million and $91,735.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00426186 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00027930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.98 or 0.01438334 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 87,517,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,267,554 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

