Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.94.

ENPH stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

