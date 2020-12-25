Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Up 8.4%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 707,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 271,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

