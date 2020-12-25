Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Up 6.9%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,058,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,611,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 198.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 76.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

