EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Volume of $4.29 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, EOS has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $4.29 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00011074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,593,183 coins and its circulating supply is 938,893,171 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

