EP Global Opportunities Trust (EPG.L) (LON:EPG) Shares Up 4.4%

EP Global Opportunities Trust (EPG.L) (LON:EPG) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 275.52 ($3.60). 5,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £107.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.49.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (EPG.L) (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

