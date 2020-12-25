Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 12,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The company has a market cap of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Texas Children s purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

