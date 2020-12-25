Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $751.59 million, a P/E ratio of -78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.