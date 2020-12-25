ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS.AX) (ASX:ZYUS) Announces $0.11 Interim Dividend

ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS.AX) (ASX:ZYUS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$10.44.

