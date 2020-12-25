Ethereum Gold One Day Volume Reaches $212.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $193,678.83 and $212.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00314881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

