Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,031.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $235,624.10 and approximately $5,031.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00313928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016494 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

