Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 0.9%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.06. 140,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 116,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$254.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

