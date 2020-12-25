Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.19

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $9.20. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 15,725 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.