EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $4.22. EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

