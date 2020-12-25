ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $186,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.74 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $441.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

