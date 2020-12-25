ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,036.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2,327.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

