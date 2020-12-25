Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $778,708.09 and approximately $6,335.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

