Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Up 0.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.45. 5,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38.

Fast Retailing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

