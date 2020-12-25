Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

NYSE FRT opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 300,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

