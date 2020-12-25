FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $368.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.20.

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,545.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

