Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCAU shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

FCAU opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. Research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 964,002 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 828,411 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

