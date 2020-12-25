Financial Contrast: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) versus Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Ross Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stage Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ross Stores and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 4.25% 22.08% 6.67% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ross Stores and Stage Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.62 $1.66 billion $4.58 25.77 Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ross Stores and Stage Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 1 4 20 0 2.76 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ross Stores currently has a consensus price target of $113.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%.

Risk & Volatility

Ross Stores has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Stage Stores on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

