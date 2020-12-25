Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,750 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

