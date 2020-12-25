First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Citizens BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $593.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $615.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.17 and its 200-day moving average is $435.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,921,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,349,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

