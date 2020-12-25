First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

FIBK stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

