First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.35.
AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
AG stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.