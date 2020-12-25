First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

AG stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

