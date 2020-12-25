First Mid Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

