First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.19

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.19 and last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 181789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.85.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.